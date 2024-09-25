MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.03 and a 200-day moving average of $295.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

