Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.20% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 227.8% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $984.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

