iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276,324 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.