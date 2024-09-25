Caxton Associates LP Purchases 37,504 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNWFree Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

