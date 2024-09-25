Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,565,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 577,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 542,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

