Wick Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 2.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.