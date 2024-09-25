Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 746.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

