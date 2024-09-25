Caxton Associates LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

