SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.