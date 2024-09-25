Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.84 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

