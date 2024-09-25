Caxton Associates LP Buys 28,781 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

