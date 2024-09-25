Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 27,736 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after acquiring an additional 961,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TKO Group by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TKO opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.