Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,970,000 after buying an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.3 %

LNC stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

