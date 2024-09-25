Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys 677,785 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677,785 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 4.7% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $163,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

