HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,017 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

