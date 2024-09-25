HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 96,794 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 831.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

SAH stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

