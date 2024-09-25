Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

