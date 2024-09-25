Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Holdings Increased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $385.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

