Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,212 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises about 0.7% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

