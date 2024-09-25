HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 404,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.61.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyliion Company Profile

Featured Articles

