HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 113,967 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

PNW opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

