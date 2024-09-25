HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,041,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

