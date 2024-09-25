Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys 391,793 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,793 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Equity Commonwealth worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 98,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 67,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

