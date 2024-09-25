HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,524,000 after buying an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after buying an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.80. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

