Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,295 shares during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals comprises about 1.4% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $50,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,035,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 294,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,242,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

