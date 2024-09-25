Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

