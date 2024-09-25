HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 989.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

LAD stock opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

