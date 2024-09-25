HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHINIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 251,650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PHINIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $16,896,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.86.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

