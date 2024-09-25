HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,765 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 30,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $588,254.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,999,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $510,403 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

