Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EAPR opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.