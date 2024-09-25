Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 75,917 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
