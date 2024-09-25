Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,609 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.89 and its 200 day moving average is $293.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $314.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

