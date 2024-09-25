Wick Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

