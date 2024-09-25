Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $262,606,000.

SPYG opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

