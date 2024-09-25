Wick Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,276 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.60.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
