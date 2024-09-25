Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,144 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

