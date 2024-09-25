Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,180,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.