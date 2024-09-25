1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2,142.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

ICE opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $9,508,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

