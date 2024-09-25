Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

