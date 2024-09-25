612 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $532.11 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -200.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.