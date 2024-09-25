ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,009.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.44.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

