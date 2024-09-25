General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 2.8%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 4,520,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,285,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.92.

General Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

