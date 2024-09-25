Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 9,539,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,837,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

