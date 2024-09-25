Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.