Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21,733.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

