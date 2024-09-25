AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.20 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,009.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.44.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

