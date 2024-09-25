ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 33,293 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $142,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 137,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

