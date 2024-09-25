Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Request has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $84.06 million and $1.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,804.78 or 1.00019833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11021597 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,035,958.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

