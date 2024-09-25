Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,492. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$32.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

