Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.52. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.89. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6895933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.